Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): PKO BP Poland's largest lender reports its 2012 earnings before market open. Analysts expect the annual net profit to fall to 3.75 billion zlotys ($1.18 billion). T-BILLS TENDER Poland's finance ministry will offer 2.0-3.0 billion zlotys in 25-week treasury bills, with results of the tender. (Results expected at 1030). WARSAW BOURSE The exchange is considering shortening its trading hours, as demanded by local brokerages, writes Rzeczpospolita. CEDC A unit of Russia's Alfa Group is interested in putting together a consortium to restructure CEDC, one of the world's largest vodka producers, according to a U.S. securities filing.