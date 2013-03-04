Swiss firms set goals to get more women into top roles
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): PKO BP Poland's largest lender reports its 2012 earnings before market open. Analysts expect the annual net profit to fall to 3.75 billion zlotys ($1.18 billion). T-BILLS TENDER Poland's finance ministry will offer 2.0-3.0 billion zlotys in 25-week treasury bills, with results of the tender. (Results expected at 1030). WARSAW BOURSE The exchange is considering shortening its trading hours, as demanded by local brokerages, writes Rzeczpospolita. CEDC A unit of Russia's Alfa Group is interested in putting together a consortium to restructure CEDC, one of the world's largest vodka producers, according to a U.S. securities filing. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
* Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings has partnered on nuclear safety with fellow utilities Chubu Electric Power and Hokuriku Electric Power - Nikkei Source text:(http://s.nikkei.com/2lYQWvi) Further company coverage:
* Payments company Verifone Systems Inc investigating breach - Krebsonsecurity