Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): VOTING RECORDS The Polish court registry is scheduled publish on Tuesday morning the voting breakdown on the central bank's decision to cut rates by 25 basis points in January. At 1300 GMT the central bank is expected to publish the voting breakdown on the motion to cut rates by 50 basis points that failed to pass in January. SUPPLY TENDER The finance ministry will publish the supply for the Thursday switch tender at 1400 GMT. EMF Czech private equity fund Penta Investments considers selling parts of the Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) in an IPO in the future, but it is still too early to decide, Penta's director in Poland told Rzeczpospolita. Penta plans to spend 500 million euro on new investments this year, he added. PKO BP The state-owned Poczta Polska is ready to pay around 100 million zlotys for the 25-percent of Bank Pocztowy currently owned by Poland's top lender PKO, the daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. Poczta Polska owns 75 percent of Bank Pocztowy. Tauron Poland's No.2 utility Tauron plans to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the terminal at Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. TARNOW The management of chemical group Pulawy considers the price offered by its larger rival Azoty Tarnow in its bid below fair value, the company said. Tarnow offered to buy the remaining 16-percent stake it does not yet control in Pulawy for 132.6 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.1823 Polish zlotys)