Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): TPSA Poland's unit of France Telecom is preparing its new strategy in a move to keep itself afloat, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes without quoting its sources. RATES Poland's Monetary Policy Council to announce its interest rate decision later in the day. Majority of analysts polled by Reuteres expected the 10-strong body to lower borrowing costs by a quarter of percentage point, to 3.5 percent. HOLLANDE, MERKEL IN WARSAW German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande will attend a summit in Warsaw, on which they will discuss European defence policy.