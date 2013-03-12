Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's biggest media group reports a bigger-than-expected
net profit rise of 61 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to
cost cuts and its ability to squeeze more revenue from its
pay-TV users.
LOT
The troubled airline has until March 20 to present a rescue
plan, writes Rzeczpospolita.
MEAT EXPORTS
Orders for Polish meat from abroad fell by as much as 60
percent after the horsemeat scandal swept Europe, writes
Dziennik.
KGHM
The copper miner may need to take on debt if the government
decides to extract a large dividend, its chief executive tells
Rzeczpospolita.
ENEA
The state-controlled utility plans to pay a dividend of 157
million zlotys ($49.3 million) from last year's profit.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX