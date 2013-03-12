Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): CYFROWY POLSAT Poland's biggest media group reports a bigger-than-expected net profit rise of 61 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to cost cuts and its ability to squeeze more revenue from its pay-TV users. LOT The troubled airline has until March 20 to present a rescue plan, writes Rzeczpospolita. MEAT EXPORTS Orders for Polish meat from abroad fell by as much as 60 percent after the horsemeat scandal swept Europe, writes Dziennik. KGHM The copper miner may need to take on debt if the government decides to extract a large dividend, its chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita. ENEA The state-controlled utility plans to pay a dividend of 157 million zlotys ($49.3 million) from last year's profit. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX