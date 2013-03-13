LONDON, March 13 European private equity firm Cinven has reached its 5 billion euro ($6.5 billion) target for its latest buyout fund, a source familiar with the fundraising said.

Cinven, which counts cable operator Ziggo and aircraft leasing company Avolon among its investments, has been asking investors to put money into its fifth fund amid a tough fundraising climate for private equity firms.

Cinven declined to comment.