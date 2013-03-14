Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
DATA
Poland releases inflation, money supply and current account
data at 1300 GMT. For forecasts, click or.
PGE
Poland's top utility posted a bigger-than-expected fourth
quarter net loss of 420 million zlotys ($131.4 million) hit by a
number of one-offs, including a write-down on one of its oldest
power plants, the company said on Thursday.
NETIA
Poland's No.2 telecoms group plans to buy back up to 4.4
percent of its outstanding shares paying a 78-percent premium
over Wednesday's closing price, the company said in a statement
released after market close.
TPSA
Poland's No.1 telecoms operator and France Telecom
unit, TPSA, is targeting auctions for high-speed Internet
frequencies of 800/2600 MHz and is in talks with Deutsche
Telekom's T-Mobile to extend their Polish
infrastructure cooperation to include also LTE mobile Internet
technology, TPSA's chief executive was quoted by daily
Rzeczpospolita.
BGK
Poland's state-owned lender BGK could provide banking
warranties of up to 30 billion zlotys ($9.4 billion), its chief
executive Dariusz Daniluk was quoted as saying by daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna.
($1 = 3.1972 Polish zlotys)