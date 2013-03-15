Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
PEKAO
Poland's No.2 lender reported a 2-percent rise in 2012
earnings, although the figure suggested a drop in the final
three months because of economic slowdown that forced it to take
higher provisions for bad loans.
The Polish unit of Italy's UniCredit plans a
dividend of 8.39 zlotys per share, or 75 percent of its last
year's earnings.
TAURON
Poland's No.2 utility Tauron posted a slightly
smaller-than expected 18-percent rise in its 2012 net profit,
boosted by results at the power distributor GZE it bought from
Sweden's Vattenfall at the end of 2011.
JSW
The European Union's largest coking coal producer, reported
a 52-percent fall in earnings, touch better than expected, as
its bottom line took a hit from declining coal prices.
TPSA
Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski told news website
Newseria.pl that he met with executives of the mobile arm of the
country's top telecoms operator to discuss whether TPSA's poor
financial results were not a result of transfers to its French
parent, France Telecom.
