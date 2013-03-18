Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): ASSECO POLAND Eastern Europe's top software maker reports a 7 percent fall in 2012 net earnings due to lower margins, although the figure was better than expected. POLKOMTEL The cellphone operator is seeking to refinance $1.76 billion in debt, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing Euroweek. WAGES, EMPLOYMENT The statistics offce publishes corporate employment and wages data for February. Wages are seen growing 2.7 percent, while employment is expected to shrink by 0.9 percent. (1300) NET INFLATION The central bank publishes February net inflation figure, which analysts predict will rise 1.25 percent. (1300) For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX