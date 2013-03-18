Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's top software maker reports a 7 percent fall
in 2012 net earnings due to lower margins, although the figure
was better than expected.
POLKOMTEL
The cellphone operator is seeking to refinance $1.76 billion
in debt, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing Euroweek.
WAGES, EMPLOYMENT
The statistics offce publishes corporate employment and
wages data for February. Wages are seen growing 2.7 percent,
while employment is expected to shrink by 0.9 percent. (1300)
NET INFLATION
The central bank publishes February net inflation figure,
which analysts predict will rise 1.25 percent. (1300)
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX