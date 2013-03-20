Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): KGHM Rescue workers extracted all 19 miners trapped underground after a cave-in in a copper mine in southern Poland early on Wednesday after a small quake trapped them 600 metres below the surface for several hours. The cave-in will not have an impact on output of Europe's No.2 copper producer, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday. TVN The broadcaster wants to refinance its senior debt with a less costly issue, announcing its last dividend payout before 2015. PGNIG Polish gas monopoly plans no dividend payout from 2012 profit and intends to spend around 2.4 billion zlotys ($744 million) on exploration this year. ALIOR The lender plans to issue up to 2 billion zlotys in debt, gearing up for possible takeovers in the sector. TARNOW The chemicals maker plans a dividend payout of 101 million zlotys or 1.02 zlotys per share from its 2012 profit. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.2274 Polish zlotys)