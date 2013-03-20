UPDATE 10-Oil prices slip as rising U.S. supplies offset OPEC cuts
BUCHAREST, March 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting starting from 1000 GMT.
PRESIDENT
Nebojsa Radmanovic, President of Bosnia-Herzegovina, is on a visit to Romania and is expected to meet President Traian Basescu and other Romanian officials on Wednesday.
COUNCIL OF EUROPE
The secretary general of the Council of Europe, Thorbjorn Jagland, is on a visit to Romania and is expected to meet Prime Minister Ponta and other officials on Wednesday.
MICROSOFT BACKS REVIEW OF FOREIGN BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS
Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday that allegations of potential bribery by employees in China, Romania and Italy should be reviewed by U.S. agencies and its own compliance unit, but declined to address the specifics of any cases.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies paused on Tuesday after sharp falls in the previous session and Hungary's forint rebounded from near 14-month lows as investors tracked events in Cyprus.
SHALE GAS
* U.S. energy major Chevron needs two more permits before it can start drilling in Romania, said Thomas Holst, country manager at Chevron Romania Exploration and Production. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
* The moratorium on shale gas exploration ended in December and was not extended, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said.
Adevarul, Page 4
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power consumption fell by 11 percent on the year in February, according to data from state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
EURO ADOPTION
Romania will not be able join the euro zone in 2015, but should not give up trying to meet the accession criteria, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said. Ponta said 2020 could be a possible date. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
