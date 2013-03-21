DUBAI, March 21 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after Fed keeps stimulus

* STOCKS NEWS MIDEAST-UAE mks end lower; Egypt slips

* Brent oil rises from 3-month low as Cyprus concern eases

* Obama talks tough on Syria, counsels patience with Iran

* Sterling falls, gilts pare losses on BoE remit change

* S.Africa c.bank holds rates, keeps hands off rand

* Politics, money overhang ambitious Lebanon telecom reforms

* Gulf Islamic bank assets up 14.1 pct in 2012 - E&Y

* MIDEAST MONEY-Islamic endowments edge towards modern management

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. imports of Saudi crude oil up nearly 300,000 bpd last week-EIA

* Saudi's first stock cross-listing faces uncertain reception

* Saudi Shi'ites fear spy arrests will exacerbate local tensions

EGYPT

* EU tells Egypt to do better on reforms, or face aid cuts

* Egypt seeks prisoner swap with Libya - sources

* Egypt's revolution fails to bring police reform

* Centamin's Egypt operations to continue during appeal

* Egypt c.bank accepts bids for $38.4 mln at FX auction

* Egypt court overturns freeze on assets of 23 investors

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Arabtec to raise $650 mln via rights issue by end-June

* UAE set to award Bab gas project to Shell -sources

* Dubai lender Emirates NBD eyes subordinated debt sale

* Dubai utility DEWA says sees no more sukuk issues before 2015

* E 1-Asset sales aid DP World's 21 pct profit growth for 2012

* Dubai's DMCC launching Islamic commodity trade platform

TURKEY

* Turkish bond yields rise on c.bank prospects, lira slightly up

BAHRAIN

* Soccer-Leeds owner says seeks investors, not buyer