DUBAI, March 21 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after Fed keeps stimulus
* STOCKS NEWS MIDEAST-UAE mks end lower; Egypt slips
* Brent oil rises from 3-month low as Cyprus concern eases
* Obama talks tough on Syria, counsels patience with Iran
* Sterling falls, gilts pare losses on BoE remit change
* S.Africa c.bank holds rates, keeps hands off rand
* Politics, money overhang ambitious Lebanon telecom reforms
* Gulf Islamic bank assets up 14.1 pct in 2012 - E&Y
* MIDEAST MONEY-Islamic endowments edge towards modern management
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. imports of Saudi crude oil up nearly 300,000 bpd last week-EIA
* Saudi's first stock cross-listing faces uncertain reception
* Saudi Shi'ites fear spy arrests will exacerbate local tensions
EGYPT
* EU tells Egypt to do better on reforms, or face aid cuts
* Egypt seeks prisoner swap with Libya - sources
* Egypt's revolution fails to bring police reform
* Centamin's Egypt operations to continue during appeal
* Egypt c.bank accepts bids for $38.4 mln at FX auction
* Egypt court overturns freeze on assets of 23 investors
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Arabtec to raise $650 mln via rights issue by end-June
* UAE set to award Bab gas project to Shell -sources
* Dubai lender Emirates NBD eyes subordinated debt sale
* Dubai utility DEWA says sees no more sukuk issues before 2015
* E 1-Asset sales aid DP World's 21 pct profit growth for 2012
* Dubai's DMCC launching Islamic commodity trade platform
TURKEY
* Turkish bond yields rise on c.bank prospects, lira slightly up
BAHRAIN
* Soccer-Leeds owner says seeks investors, not buyer
