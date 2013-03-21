LONDON, March 21 Former RBS investment bankers Justin Symonds and Charles Roast have launched an advisory firm focused on infrastructure and transport deals, Hillbrook Partners.

RBS pulled out of the merger and acquisition advisory business during restructuring following its British government bailout after the 2008 financial crisis.

Inbound infrastructure M&A represented 16 percent of total M&A activity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa this year compared to 7 percent for all of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Activity levels in the transport and infrastructure sector are robust," said Symonds.

Symonds advised Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) on its 800 million pound ($1.2 billion) acquisition of Edinburgh airport this year. He advised Gatwick's owner on its $2.47 billion sale of GIP in 2009.

Roast advised CKI, the investment vehicle controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Ka-Shing, on its 5.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) acquisition of Electricte de France 's electricity transport networks in Britain. ($1 = 0.6608 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)