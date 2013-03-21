LONDON, March 21 Former RBS investment
bankers Justin Symonds and Charles Roast have launched an
advisory firm focused on infrastructure and transport deals,
Hillbrook Partners.
RBS pulled out of the merger and acquisition advisory
business during restructuring following its British government
bailout after the 2008 financial crisis.
Inbound infrastructure M&A represented 16 percent of total
M&A activity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa this year
compared to 7 percent for all of 2012, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"Activity levels in the transport and infrastructure sector
are robust," said Symonds.
Symonds advised Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) on its
800 million pound ($1.2 billion) acquisition of Edinburgh
airport this year. He advised Gatwick's owner on its $2.47
billion sale of GIP in 2009.
Roast advised CKI, the investment vehicle controlled by
Chinese billionaire Li Ka-Shing, on its 5.8 billion pounds ($8.8
billion) acquisition of Electricte de France 's
electricity transport networks in Britain.
($1 = 0.6608 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)