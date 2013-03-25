Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): LNG TERMINAL The construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea coast may come to a halt due to financial troubles of one of its key builders, PBG, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. The terminal, to be operated by Polskie LNG, a unit of state-owned gas grid Gaz-System, is intended to give Poland access to the global LNG market to curb its dependence on costly imports from Russia. EUROCASH Former owner of Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash may want to buy a Slovenian company, Mercator, daily Puls Biznesu wrote. TPSA France Telecom's Polish arm TPSA will pay 0.5 zlotys/share in dividend from 2012, its chief executive confirmed in an interview for weekly Bloomberg Businessweek. In February TPSA said it may reduce its dividend plans by half to 0.5 zlotys per share. BOS BOS Bank wants to earmark more than 3 billion zlotys on investments in renewable energy, its chief executive Mariusz Klimczak was quoted as saying in daily Rzeczpospolita. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.2274 Polish zlotys)