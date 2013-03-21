Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
BOGDANKA
The Polish miner met expectations with a 31-percent increase
in 2012 net profit thanks to a boost from higher coal
production, the group said on Thursday.
CENTRAL BANK
Poland's central bank will release minutes from its March
meeting on Thursday. Earlier this month, the central bank
surprisingly cut interest rates by 50 basis points
to an all-time low of 3.25 percent.
TPSA
Poland's top telecoms group said on Thursday it was not
planning to sell its fixed-line segment, denying speculations by
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that it could spin off the
shrinking business and focus on mobile telephony.
ENERGA
Nine construction consortia will submit their bids in a
tender to build a gas-fueled power station in Grudziadz for the
state-owned Energa, which heads for an Initial Public Offer. The
investment is valued at 1.5 billion zlotys ($465.35
million)Dziennik said.
SHALE GAS
If the new regulations on shale gas in Poland are
implemented as proposed recently it may stop the hydrocarbon
exploration operations, the daily Parkiet wrote, quoting Polish
Exploration and Production Industry Organization.
LOTOS
Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos said on Thursday its
2012 operating profit after audit was 10 percent lower than the
group said in its preliminary report in January.
KGHM
Europe's No 2 copper producer KGHM expects production costs
in Chile's Sierra Gorda, its key overseas project, at 1,230
dollars per tonne in the first five years after the production
starts in 2014, Gazeta Wyborcza said quoting the company's
director.
