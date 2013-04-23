Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TPSA
Poland's top telecoms operator suffered a lesser than
expected 67-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit,
weighed down by fierce market competition, TPSA said on Tuesday.
TPSA is looking for partners to create a mobile bank and is
in talks with lenders BGZ and Meritum Bank, daily Puls
Biznesu said. Meritum bank denied the information, the daily
also reported.
PGNiG
Changes in the management or supervisory board of the
state-controlled gas monopoly are expected within three months,
Andrzej Czerwinski, the head of parliamentary energy committee
and member of the ruling party Civic Platform told Parkiet
daily.
PGNiG and Poland's biggest refiner PKN will
increase their spending on gas exploration in Poland in 2013,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
The gas monopoly, whose spending will go up by more than 37
percent to 2.4 billion zlotys ($761 million), plans also to
explore the so called tight gas, PGNiG deputy chief executive
Miroslaw Szkaluba told the daily.
BUDIMEX
Polish construction group Budimex controlled by Spain's
Ferrovial hopes that its net profit in 2013 will be
comparable to the one it booked last year, Dariusz Blocher, the
Chief Executive at Budimex told Parkiet.
LOT
Polish flag carrier LOT hopes to take delivery of
three 787 Dreamliners in June, daily Gazeta Wyborcza quoted
Sebastian Mikosz, LOT Chief Executive, as saying.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.1551 Polish zlotys)