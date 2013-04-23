LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Costa Rica on
Tuesday announced plans to issue a dual-tranche US dollar bond
and has started marketing the 12-year at 4.625% area and the
30-year in the very high 5% area.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB/BB+, mandated Barclays and
Deutsche Bank to run the deal earlier this month and on Tuesday
confirmed that both tranches will be USD500m and will not grow.
The bond is due to price as soon possible and the proceeds
will be used to refinance existing debt.
The Republic's last deal, in November last year, was a
USD1bn 10-year bond, rated Baa3/BB+/BB+, and priced at 99.989
with a coupon of 4.25% - the lowest coupon the sovereign has
ever achieved.
That deal was the country's first international bond since
2004 and was led by Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.
Proceeds from the first issue were used to pay down an
external bond due last month, but this time the government is
expected to replace more expensive local debt by accessing
cheaper international financing.
