BRE BANK
The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank,
reports a smaller-than-expected 2-percent fall in first-quarter
earnings on Tuesday thanks to stable income and cost cuts.
PGNIG
Poland's top state geologist and former economy minister
Piotr Wozniak is the top candidate to take over the top spot at
the gas monopolist after the dismissal of its chief executive,
writes Rzeczpospolita.
MOODY'S
Poland's fiscal deficit slippage in 2012 will not affect the
stable outlook on the country's A2 rating, Moody's rating agency
said, adding the government's commitment to keep state finances
sustainable underpinned the credit rating.
GRUPA AZOTY
The chemicals group dismisses its top executive Jerzy
Marciniak and replaces him with the head of the recently
acquired Pulawy, Pawel Jarczewski.
TVN, VIVENDI
The pay-TV joint venture between local broadcaster TVN and
French conglomerate Vivendi received an 11 million zlotys ($3.5
million) fine for problems related to changes to client
contracts after the two merged their Polish operations.
