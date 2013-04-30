LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - Spain's second largest bank BBVA has been deluged with over USD9.25bn of orders for its Additional Tier 1 bond that will carry a coupon of 9%, according to a lead manager on the deal.

The perp non-call five-year bond will be sized in the USD1.25bn-USD1.5bn range, and will be launched and priced later on Tuesday. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS acting as lead managers for the offering. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)