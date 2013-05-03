BERLIN May 3 Germany's auto market returned to growth in April as new vehicle sales increased 3.8 percent to 284,000 vehicles, the VDIK industry association for import brands said.

The increase followed a 17-percent plunge in March and trims the year-to-date decline to 8.5 percent, or 960,000 vehicles, the VDIK said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)