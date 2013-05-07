BERLIN May 7 German telecom provider Freenet said first-quarter sales rose to 775.2 million euros ($1.01 billion) from 757.2 million euros a year earlier, citing growing business with smartphones.

First quarter group net income increased 48 percent to 60.2 million euros, the company said on Tuesday, beating a 55 million-euro top estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

"Based on the good first-quarter results, we are confirming our forecast for the 2013 and 2014 fiscal years," the company said.

