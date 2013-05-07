Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BERLIN May 7 German telecom provider Freenet said first-quarter sales rose to 775.2 million euros ($1.01 billion) from 757.2 million euros a year earlier, citing growing business with smartphones.
First quarter group net income increased 48 percent to 60.2 million euros, the company said on Tuesday, beating a 55 million-euro top estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.
"Based on the good first-quarter results, we are confirming our forecast for the 2013 and 2014 fiscal years," the company said.
($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)