Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday.
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATES
The central bank announces its monthly interest rate
decision. Most analysts expect it to hold fire for the second
month in a row, but some are betting on a 25 basis points rate
cut in light of the many signs the economy continues to
deteriorate.
TVN
The broadcaster turns to a slightly smaller-than-expected
net loss in the first quarter, taking a hit from the weaker
zloty that increased the value of its hefty euro-denominated
debt.
SAN LEON ENERGY, TALISMAN ENERGY'S
London-listed gas exploration group San Leon Energy is to
buy Talisman Energy's share of their shale gas joint venture in
Poland, a source close to the deal said.
