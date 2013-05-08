Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RATES The central bank announces its monthly interest rate decision. Most analysts expect it to hold fire for the second month in a row, but some are betting on a 25 basis points rate cut in light of the many signs the economy continues to deteriorate. TVN The broadcaster turns to a slightly smaller-than-expected net loss in the first quarter, taking a hit from the weaker zloty that increased the value of its hefty euro-denominated debt. SAN LEON ENERGY, TALISMAN ENERGY'S London-listed gas exploration group San Leon Energy is to buy Talisman Energy's share of their shale gas joint venture in Poland, a source close to the deal said. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX