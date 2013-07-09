LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - The last week or so has seen an interesting dichotomy emerge in European credit markets.

Draghi's uber-dovish tone at the July 4 ECB meeting was the catalyst for a strong rally, contracting synthetic credit aggressively. Some of the gloss, however, was taken off this by Friday's marginally better than expected headline nonfarm payroll print, which led to inevitable QE tapering fears despite the unemployment rate sticking at 7.6%.

So which institution will win out, the ECB or the Fed?

We all know the old adage "never fight the Fed". It may be, however, that the market is getting used to the prospect of a tapering of QE. After all, once a broken leg has mended, you no longer need a crutch.

In reality, therefore, it was always going to be a case of when and not if the Fed will begin to take the plaster cast off without removing the crutch entirely should the data improve. And that is precisely what is going to happen, with the market now beginning to accept that the Fed will taper in September.

The problem with this whole process is the uncertainty factor, and as we all know, the market does not like uncertainty.

To reinforce this, and the notion that tapering from September is beginning to be priced in, let us examine the price action of the last few months, starting with US stocks.

Over the course of the spring and early summer the Dow and the S&P staged a remarkable rally that triggered talk of a bubble. The Dow peaked at 15,500 and the S&P topped out at 1,669 on May 21.

On the day after that, though, the FOMC confirmed that several Fed members were looking at tapering QE, and that was further highlighted at the last FOMC meeting on June 18/19. That saw the Dow fall to below 14,700, while the S&P dropped to 1,575. Since then, however, we have seen a renaissance, and last night the Dow closed at 15,225 and the S&P at 1,640, with both in clear sight of their record highs.

In terms of European credit, the iTraxx Main widened from 87bp before those FOMC minutes in May to trade at a 2013 generic wide of 135bp in the middle of June. This morning we have seen the indices recover back to the pre-June FOMC statement level at 107bp, but that represents just over a 50% retracement of the widening move.

Given that US stocks - where tapering will be more keenly felt - have retraced around 65% of the tapering-inspired fall, it may be prudent to start factoring in credit index shorts here, particularly given the recent ECB rhetoric, which is obviously more pertinent to European markets.

The first downside target to look for is the psychological 100bp barrier on the Main which was breached to the upside at the end of May. From there, it is a relatively smooth progression down to those multi-year lows from mid-May again.

You may, however, want to wait until after tomorrow night's FOMC minutes. After all, if we get even a minor repeat of the price action seen after the May minutes were released, you might be underwater in no time at all. (Reporting by Adam Parry, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)