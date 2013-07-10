Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BGZ, ING Group, BNP PARIBAS
Dutch ING and French BNP Paribas and are interested in
buying bank BGZ if parent Rabobank puts it up for
sale, two sources said.
CHEVRON
The energy major remains committed to shale gas exploration
in Poland though it wants more consultation with the government
on draft amendments to rules before they are adopted.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX