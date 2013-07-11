Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PHN
The treasury ministry wants to choose an advisor for the
privatisation of real-estate holding PHN as soon as possible and
send teasers to potential investors during summer holidays,
Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski was quoted by the
Rzeczpospolita newspaper.
PZU, BGZ
Central and eastern Europe's No.1 insurer PZU is interested
in the take-over of Bank BGZ, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
said without naming its sources.
PZU is also likely to launch a company together with
Poland's largest bank PKO BP that would offer a
combination of insurance and banking products, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna also reported without naming its sources.
ENERGA
The European Investment Bank has given a 1 billion zlotys
loan to utility Energa to help finance the power group's
investment programme until 2015, Parkiet newspaper reported on
Thursday.
EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and
Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding are to meet with Polish
Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Bronislaw Komorowski
and attend a debate in Warsaw on Thursday.
