LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - The ABS market took a further step on the long road to redemption following the financial crisis after the ECB reduced haircuts on securitisation collateral on Thursday.

President Mario Draghi and executive board member Benoit Coeure both called for a level playing field between ABS and other securities of similar risk, ratings and maturity in speeches last week.

The changes to the ECB's collateral framework reduce the haircut from 16% to 10% for the best quality ABS. These changes go a long way towards equal treatment, but still stop short of total equality - only covered bonds which are not sold to investors get treated the same as ABS.

"While this may sound like something of a 'victory' for ABS, we must remember that under the new regime, ABS bonds, whether distributed to investors or not, are only as 'good' as retained covered bonds in their haircut treatment," said analysts from JP Morgan in a research note published Friday.

"We welcome the closer harmonisation of haircuts between the secured instruments, but we do regret that there remains such a disparity in treatments between distributed ABS and covered bonds."

"First, a Brit wins Wimbledon, and now a fairer treatment of ABS. Whatever next," they added.

In the short term, it adds relatively little marginal liquidity to the European banking system - Morgan Stanley estimates another EUR24bn, based on assets pledged to the ECB.

However, the total pool of ABS collateral is much larger than the pool of pledged assets, at EUR837bn compared with EUR362bn. This means the change could advance up to an extra EUR50bn, according to Morgan Stanley. PUNISHMENT TREATMENT

The securitisation industry has lobbied vigorously against the ECB's treatment of ABS collateral since it began to segregate the asset class, creating a new "liquidity category V" in 2008 with a flat 12% haircut. This was later upped to 16%, with increasingly tough rating requirements for newly presented collateral.

Meanwhile, the central bank was debating allocating EUR60bn to restarting the covered bond market through the Covered Bond Purchase Programme.

However, as the European sovereign and bank crisis entered its darkest days in autumn and winter 2011, the ECB was forced to row back on its plans. As sovereign ratings and the (linked) bank ratings plunged, it became increasingly challenging for the banks who needed it most to use their ABS collateral at the ECB, even when the assets themselves were sound.

As Draghi announced the first round of LTROs at the December 2011 press conference, he also announced a loosening of the rating agency criteria for accepting ABS collateral - the first suggestion that the need to restart growth in Europe would trump a desire to punish the securitisation market.

For the outstanding ABS market, though, this only had a marginal impact. The subset of collateral which had originally been Triple A but was now rated between BBB- and BBB+ was small, and the haircuts on these bonds were between 26% and 32%. Although banks were being offered abundant liquidity, this was available at a penal rate. It was enough to stabilise the banking system, but not a great inducement to lend.

QUID PRO QUO

A turning point in the ECB's treatment of ABS has been its own loan-level data initiative. As part of its clampdown on the treatment of securitisation after the crisis, it launched a scheme to bring in loan-level data for all ABS presented as central bank collateral.

This means providing details on each individual loan backing an ABS (Lloyds Bank's Permanent RMBS deals are backed by some 340,000 loans) cleansed of personal identifying features for the underlying borrowers, and in standard, consistent format. Meanwhile, covered bonds, which are also backed by loans pools, had no such requirement, though ECB officials have discussed it.

Issuers saw the logic of providing loan level data - and investors began to ask for it, in certain asset classes - but resented doing so without any regulatory benefit. Not only was there a high and invariable haircut, but ABS issuers had to provide stronger disclosure than any other debt issuer whose bonds were central bank eligible.

What the ECB wants, it gets, and the loan-level requirements for RMBS and SME ABS went live earlier this year. Most European issuers have already loaded their deals into a central database, the European Datawarehouse, and third party modelling providers are working with the data streams it provides.

In Thursday's announcement, the market saw the benefit, with the ECB dropping the rating requirement from AAA/AAA at new issue to A/A for securities that have loan level data required "reflecting their improved transparency and standardisation."

REAL ECONOMY

Though market practice plays a role, the decisive factor in the rehabilitation of the securitisation market has been linking it to funding the real economy. The European Commission, in its work on SME and infrastructure financing, has highlighted how important it is to restart securitisation markets, and the ECB's attempts to boost structured finance have also been driven by SMEs.

In Thursday's announcement, the ECB said it continues to look at "how to catalyse recent initiatives by European institutions to improve funding conditions for SMEs, in particular as regards the possible acceptance of SME linked ABS guaranteed mezzanine tranches as Eurosystem collateral in line with established guarantee policies."

The JP Morgan analysts said that this would need to focus on new production of assets, as no ready-stock of potentially eligible bonds currently exists. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)