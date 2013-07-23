LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has mandated Barclays, Citi and Credit Suisse as joint lead managers for a new five-year euro benchmark, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bond is expected to price during the course of Wednesday's business, said a banker on the deal.

The EFSF is rated Aa1/AA+/AA+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)