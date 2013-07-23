LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - There was a time when fixed-income
traders looked forward to summer. In Europe at least, tradition
dictated that the arrival of August brought with it a month-long
hiatus in capital markets that could be happily spent on the
beach.
With London enjoying the most prolonged period of sunshine
in many years, many of the city's bankers will be hoping for a
return to these balmy days, if only because it would make for a
welcome change.
For the past six years, August has been synonymous with
disaster for trading desks. It was on the ninth day of this
month in 2007 that BNP Paribas gated three of its money market
funds due to difficulties over valuation of subprime mortgage
assets - generally accepted as the canary in the coalmine for
the financial crisis.
The following year saw the financial system teetering on the
brink of collapse, leading to the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers
in mid-September. 2009 bucked the trend as markets rebounded
sharply, fuelled by a glut of cheap central bank money, but this
heady era of asset price reflation was brought back to earth
with a bang in summer 2010, as fears over a sovereign debt
crisis emerged in Europe.
By August 2011, inaction from European policymakers resulted
in Italy and Spain getting sucked into the vortex. Peripheral
bond yields rocketed, funds were pulled out of European banks
and credit markets duly went haywire.
Greece shaving EUR100bn of its debt in the largest sovereign
restructuring in history in March 2012 was not enough to stop
the rot. Spanish 10-year bond yields hit a new high of 7.6% in
July that year, and markets were in for yet another bumpy
August. This volatility was only truly arrested when ECB
president Mario Draghi pledged to do "whatever it takes" to keep
the currency union together.
TRADING ON FUMES
In each case, traders reckon the volatility was compounded
by the timing of events. Volumes naturally decline during the
holiday season and the market trades on fumes, exaggerating any
price swings.
Add to this the fact that heads of trading desks are more
likely to be sitting by a pool than in front of a Bloomberg
terminal, leaving inexperienced pups to hold the fort, and you
have a recipe for a severe bout of volatility.
So, returning to the present day, has much changed?
Certainly, Draghi's comments seem to have effectively neutered
tail risk in Europe. Indecisive Italian elections and a botched
Cypriot bailout earlier this year failed to spark the
re-emergence of the eurozone crisis proper.
Portugal's political woes threatened to derail things more
recently, but markets seem to have given the country the benefit
of the doubt so far, with 10-year government bond yields dipping
below 6.5% again from 7.5% earlier this month.
The sudden sell-off following fears that the US Fed would
begin scaling back its quantitative easing bond-buying programme
in May is perhaps the nearest the market has come to the
pre-Draghi days.
But things have been steadily stabilising over the past few
weeks, with the iTraxx Main index tightening back to below 100bp
- levels last seen in late May.
Societe Generale's credit strategist Suki Mann reckons "we
can finally get ready to down tools for the summer. And rest up
easy through it".
"After what can now be described as an overreaction in fixed
income markets from late May through June to those tapering
concerns, the market has found some firmer ground from which to
regain its poise," he wrote in a note yesterday, co-authored
with fellow strategist Juan Valencia.
With volatility gradually declining, traders may finally be
able to rest easy this summer break, although few are counting
their chickens just yet.
"The last few summers have always been a pain in the arse
for everyone, so I'd hate to predict that this one is going to
be quiet," one veteran trader told IFR. "Germany's elections in
September could be noisy for Europe; the situation is still
unstable. So I'd like to think it's going to be quiet, but I'm
not so sure."
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall)