Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BANK MILLENNIUM
The Polish unit of Portugese lender Millennium bcp
reports first-half net profit of 254 million zlotys compated to
235 million expected by analysts.
TPSA
The outgoing head of Poland's dominant telecoms group told
daily Rzeczpospolita his successor's main goal was not to slash
costs and the operator's market capitalisation did not reflect
its real value.
LOTOS
The oil refiner plans to name the partners for its
petrochemical and coking installations in the autumn, Puls
Biznesu quoted its chief executive as saying.
BUDIMEX
The Polish arm of Spanish builder Ferrovial may see
further improvement in results in 2014 after consolidating a
strong result for the first half of 2013 over the rest of this
year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
BONDS
Foreign investors' holdings of Polish bonds have risen by
about 5 billion zlotys ($1.57 billion) in July to date,
reversing a similar drop in June when the U.S. central bank
announced it could reduce its stimulus, a deputy finance
minister said.
POLISH JOURNALIST KIDNAPPED
A Polish journalist was taken hostage by Islamist militants
in northwest Syria on Wednesday, opposition activists said.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX