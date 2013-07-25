Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): BANK MILLENNIUM The Polish unit of Portugese lender Millennium bcp reports first-half net profit of 254 million zlotys compated to 235 million expected by analysts. TPSA The outgoing head of Poland's dominant telecoms group told daily Rzeczpospolita his successor's main goal was not to slash costs and the operator's market capitalisation did not reflect its real value. LOTOS The oil refiner plans to name the partners for its petrochemical and coking installations in the autumn, Puls Biznesu quoted its chief executive as saying. BUDIMEX The Polish arm of Spanish builder Ferrovial may see further improvement in results in 2014 after consolidating a strong result for the first half of 2013 over the rest of this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday. BONDS Foreign investors' holdings of Polish bonds have risen by about 5 billion zlotys ($1.57 billion) in July to date, reversing a similar drop in June when the U.S. central bank announced it could reduce its stimulus, a deputy finance minister said. POLISH JOURNALIST KIDNAPPED A Polish journalist was taken hostage by Islamist militants in northwest Syria on Wednesday, opposition activists said. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX