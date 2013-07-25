LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's Shuweihat 2 (S2), an
independent power and water plant, has priced a USD825m 2036
senior secured bond at par to yield 6%, according to a lead.
The final pricing is at the tight end of revised guidance of
6%-6.125%, and 25bp inside initial price thoughts of 6.25% area.
The maturity date is August 31, 2036, and the weighted
average life is 21 years with 10 semi-annual repayments starting
on February 2032.
The 144a/Reg S notes are rated A3 by Moody's and A- by
Standard & Poor's.
Citigroup, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ, National Bank
of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are the lead managers.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)