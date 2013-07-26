Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEBT RULE
Poland's lower chamber of parliament, the Sejm, is due to
decide on changes in fiscal law that would allow to suspend the
first public debt level, at 50 percent of gross domestic
product.
The change is inevitable to revise this year's budget law as
the current low does not allow for widening the deficit.
PZU
Eastern Europe's top insurer wants to sell over 300 real
estate units around Poland, with 200 planned to be put on sale
this year, daily Puls Biznesu quoted PZU spokesman as saying.
SERINUS ENERGY
The exploration company controlled by Poland's richest man
Jan Kulczyk will get a $60-million loan from the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to search
for oil and gas in Tunesia, daily Parkiet reported.
