RISING OPTIMISM?
39 percent of Polish managers and specialists are looking
for new jobs and higher salaries, according to recruitment
agency Antal International, quoted by daily Reczpospolita. Antal
International says this is a sign of growing optimism on the
labour market.
The daily also wrote that one of the country's most popular
job portals (pracuj.pl) has recorded an 8-percent rise in job
offers in the second quarter compared with the same period a
year earlier.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland,
Capgemini and HP, are among the firms shortlisted by Poland's
state fund ZUS for some of its IT projects worth 800 million
zlotys ($250.47 million), daily Puls Biznesu wrote.
ENERGA
The state-owned utility Energa is ready for its Initial
Public Offering and is only waiting for the treasury ministry to
take the final decision, Energa's chief executive Piotr
Bielinski told Puls Biznesu daily.
PENSION COMPROMISE
Stock assets of those Poles who may decide to transfer their
pension savings from the private pension funds to the state fund
ZUS as part of the looming pension system overhaul could be
managed by ZUS and not cashed right away, according to a member
of the Economic Council of the Prime Minister's Chancellery,
Boguslaw Grabowski, quoted by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
The government has not yet decided on the final shape of its
pension system reform but has hinted that it would likely offer
Poles a choice of keeping parts of their pension savings in the
private funds or trasferring them all to the state fund ZUS.
