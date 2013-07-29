Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RISING OPTIMISM? 39 percent of Polish managers and specialists are looking for new jobs and higher salaries, according to recruitment agency Antal International, quoted by daily Reczpospolita. Antal International says this is a sign of growing optimism on the labour market. The daily also wrote that one of the country's most popular job portals (pracuj.pl) has recorded an 8-percent rise in job offers in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier. ASSECO POLAND Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland, Capgemini and HP, are among the firms shortlisted by Poland's state fund ZUS for some of its IT projects worth 800 million zlotys ($250.47 million), daily Puls Biznesu wrote. ENERGA The state-owned utility Energa is ready for its Initial Public Offering and is only waiting for the treasury ministry to take the final decision, Energa's chief executive Piotr Bielinski told Puls Biznesu daily. PENSION COMPROMISE Stock assets of those Poles who may decide to transfer their pension savings from the private pension funds to the state fund ZUS as part of the looming pension system overhaul could be managed by ZUS and not cashed right away, according to a member of the Economic Council of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Boguslaw Grabowski, quoted by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. The government has not yet decided on the final shape of its pension system reform but has hinted that it would likely offer Poles a choice of keeping parts of their pension savings in the private funds or trasferring them all to the state fund ZUS. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1940 Polish zlotys)