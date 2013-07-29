DUBAI, July 29 Emerging markets private equity
firm Abraaj Group has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in
Acibadem Sigorta to Malaysia's state-run investment fund
Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Abraaj said in an e-mailed
statement on Monday.
Khazanah Nasional also bought a 40 percent stake in the
insurance firm held by Turkey's Aydnlar family for cash, the
statement said, without giving further financial details.
Sources had told Reuters last week that three global firms
were in the race to buy a stake in Acibadem Sigorta, including
Sompo Japan Insurance, Malaysia's state-run investment firm
Khazanah Nasional Berhad and British medical services
group Bupa.
Acibadem Sigorta is a 50:50 joint venture between a holding
company owned by Dubai-based Abraaj and Mehmet Ali Aydinlar,
founder of Turkey's Acibadem health group, with a market share
of just over 10 percent.
Just over 18 months ago Abraaj, which manages around $7.5
billion in assets, sold its stake in Turkey's largest hospital
chain Acibadem Saglik to Integrated Healthcare Holdings, a unit
of Khazanah, in a deal which valued Acibadem Saglik at $1.68
billion.