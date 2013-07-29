DUBAI, July 29 Emerging markets private equity firm Abraaj Group has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Acibadem Sigorta to Malaysia's state-run investment fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Abraaj said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

Khazanah Nasional also bought a 40 percent stake in the insurance firm held by Turkey's Aydnlar family for cash, the statement said, without giving further financial details.

Sources had told Reuters last week that three global firms were in the race to buy a stake in Acibadem Sigorta, including Sompo Japan Insurance, Malaysia's state-run investment firm Khazanah Nasional Berhad and British medical services group Bupa.

Acibadem Sigorta is a 50:50 joint venture between a holding company owned by Dubai-based Abraaj and Mehmet Ali Aydinlar, founder of Turkey's Acibadem health group, with a market share of just over 10 percent.

Just over 18 months ago Abraaj, which manages around $7.5 billion in assets, sold its stake in Turkey's largest hospital chain Acibadem Saglik to Integrated Healthcare Holdings, a unit of Khazanah, in a deal which valued Acibadem Saglik at $1.68 billion.