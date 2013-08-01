BRIEF-Zhejiang Furun's unit to invest 145 mln yuan to set up insurance JV with partners
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
BELGRADE Aug 1 Etihad Airways' chief executive said on Thursday that a deadline to win regulatory approval for the airline's planned $379 million stake in India's Jet Airways has been extended until end of August.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad agreed in April to buy a 24 percent stake in Jet but political concerns and scrutiny by Indian market regulators have delayed the deal. A so-called "long-stop" deadline for the deal to win regulatory approvals was initially set for July 31.
"I have every confidence the deal will be concluded," James Hogan said at the sidelines of an event in Belgrade.
"The deadline (for the deal) has been extended to the end of August," he added.
India's foreign investment regulator gave conditional approval on Monday for the deal. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Says of a probable delay in filing of its 2016 audited accounts with Nigerian Stock Exchange
March 10 Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed earlier losses on Friday, after market sentiment was hit by a slide in oil prices, with traders turning their attention to a near certain U.S. rate hike next week.