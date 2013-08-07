LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Barclays has reorganised its leveraged finance EMEA team, with Michael Moravec and Peder Oien shifting roles, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Moravec and Oien have been co-heads of leveraged finance EMEA at Barclays since 2011, while Moravec was also head of the EMEA high yield syndicate after relocating from New York to London in 2009.

Oien has now been named chairman of leveraged finance EMEA, concentrating on client coverage, while continuing to be responsible for all high yield committees.

Moravec will become the sole head of leveraged finance EMEA, moving into the banking division from FICC, and will continue to oversee all origination in the region.

Barclays declined to comment.

On the syndicate side, Michael Masters has relocated from New York to join the EMEA high yield and leveraged loan syndicate as a director. Masters will work closely with Thomas Egan, a director who also moved from New York in 2011.

Masters and Egan were both colleagues at Lehman Brothers prior to joining Barclays, and they will now be the two main points of contact on the EMEA syndicate desk, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Peter Toal, who manages the global high yield syndicate, will also become more involved in the EMEA syndicate, the source added.