NETIA
The telecoms group raises its operating profit forecast for
the year by more than half to 100 million zlotys ($31.6 million)
thanks to lower costs and planned investments.
GENERAL MOTORS
The U.S. carmaker and may invest 1.5 billion zlotys in a new
factory in Tychy, writes Puls Biznesu. The paper says French
tyre maker Michelin may spend 390 million zlotys to
expand production at its Olsztyn facilities.
BANK HANDLOWY
The lender, a unit of Citigroup, reports a 30-percent
rise in second quarter earnings, beating expectations.
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL
The financially strapped builder should return to profit in
2015, its chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita.
