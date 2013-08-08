Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): NETIA The telecoms group raises its operating profit forecast for the year by more than half to 100 million zlotys ($31.6 million) thanks to lower costs and planned investments. GENERAL MOTORS The U.S. carmaker and may invest 1.5 billion zlotys in a new factory in Tychy, writes Puls Biznesu. The paper says French tyre maker Michelin may spend 390 million zlotys to expand production at its Olsztyn facilities. BANK HANDLOWY The lender, a unit of Citigroup, reports a 30-percent rise in second quarter earnings, beating expectations. POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL The financially strapped builder should return to profit in 2015, its chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX