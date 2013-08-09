Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PKO BP Poland's biggest lender has entered exclusive talks with private equity group Enterprise Investors to purchase of Skarbiec Asset Management Holding, four sources told Reuters. JSW The European Union's largest coking coal producer is to present its second-quarter earnings after the Friday session. It is expected to post an 83-percent net profit drop on falling coal prices, a Reuters poll showed. NEUCA Polish drug distributor Neuca and the Czech-based private equity fund Penta Investments bought ACP Pharma from Advent International's Mediq for a joint sum of 430 million zlotys ($137.4 million). For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1301 Polish zlotys)