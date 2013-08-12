LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - The Eurasian Development Bank is rumoured to have hired banks for a new US dollar-denominated international bond as well as for a liability management operation, according to market sources.

The issuer is understood to have hired BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and VTB Capital to lead the issue of an international bond, according to a source away from the deal.

The bank is also rumoured to be considering a liability management operation via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and HSBC.

All banks declined to comment.

EDB was last in the market in October, when it issued a five-year Eurorouble deal at a yield of 8% via Raiffeisen Bank International and Sberbank. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Julian Baker)