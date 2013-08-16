LONDON Aug 16 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ GROWING

Forward-looking flash August purchasing management data from Germany, France and the euro zone in the coming week is expected to show brightening growth prospects, except for French services, where contraction is slowing, according to Reuters polls. This could be a further fillip to European stocks, which rose on data confirming the euro zone had emerged from recession, and push German bond yields still higher. Markets will also monitor unrest in Egypt, not least for its potential impact on the price of crude.

* One swallow doesn't make a summer for euro zone

2/ YIELDS ON FIRE

Low-risk bond yields have been heading higher in the United States, the euro zone and the UK as signs of recovery become more widespread. This tightening of financial conditions can only complicate central bank pledges to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period. Expectations are still that the Federal Reserve will begin to scale back its bond-buying stimulus in September and FOMC minutes in the coming week will be scoured for any nuggets that might reinforce or change that view.

* Low UK interest rates hinge on productivity rebound

3/ SQUEEZED SPREADS

Higher Bund yields have helped push Italian and Spanish bonds' risk premium over German benchmarks to two-year lows, though signs of economic recovery even on the euro zone periphery, where growth is needed to bring down the debt burden, have played a part. So too has a dearth of bond sales with countries having met 70-80 percent of their 2013 funding target. With Spain planning to slow the pace of its bond issuance and Italy sticking with its plan, it remains to be seen how much further spread compression has to run.

4/ PIVOTAL PMIS

Euro zone PMI data could prove pivotal for sentiment on European stocks, especially given the recent increase in appetite for European companies that make their money within the region. As the earnings season winds down, results from brewers Carlsberg, Heineken and chocolatier Lindt may provide clues to how confident consumers are feeling. Results from Bovis Homes, Persimmon and CRH will cast some light on whether the pick-up in the UK real estate market is having much impact on profits.

* Investors favour Europe the most, avoid emerging markets -poll

* European industrial shares defy earnings gloom

5/ DOLLAR IN VOGUE

Expectations the Fed will be the first major central bank to start withdrawing stimulus are supporting the dollar. The front end of the dollar/yen risk reversal curve is turning and investors are buying dollar calls - or bets it will appreciate in the near term. With the European Central Bank unlikely to change its easy monetary policy stance, the euro is unlikely to get much of a bounce even from positive PMI data. It could lose ground against sterling if a second reading of UK Q2 GDP confirms Britain is on the path of sustained recovery. Chinese PMI data could influence the Australian dollar.

