LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - Jermaine Jarrett, head of high yield
syndicate and capital markets at Mizuho International, has left
the bank. A spokesperson for Mizuho confirmed that Jarrett is on
gardening leave.
Jarrett joined the London-based securities and investment
banking arm of the Mizuho Financial Group at the end of 2010, as
part of a push to beef up its high yield coverage. At the time,
the Japanese investment bank also hired Peter Din as a director
and Richard Gathercole as director of high yield sales.
Jarrett started his career in banking at Lehman Brothers in
1997, and went on to work for GE Commercial Finance and Credit
Agricole before joining Mizuho.
Jarrett's gardening leave will end in October, according to
a source with knowledge of the matter.