(Recasts and adds background detail on structure)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - Societe Generale is poised to become
the second European bank to sell Additional Tier 1 capital that
complies with the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD IV), a
move that could pave the way for a slew of similar deals from
other European banks.
The French bank, rated A2/A/A, is preparing to meet with
investors next week to discuss structure and pricing on the new
Reg S bond that will help the bank meet requirements on leverage
ratios, according to a market source.
The deal is likely to have a low trigger, according to the
banker, who said that the French regulator has given Societe
Generale the go-ahead to issue such an instrument.
European banks are seeking to raise Tier 1 debt to meet the
minimum 3% leverage ratio requirement set out by the Basel
committee.
BNP Paribas is the only eurozone bank to surpass that
minimum requirement, according to Barclays research released
earlier this year, although RBS and UK-headquartered HSBC have
both exceeded the target.
Societe Generale's potential bond sale will provide a much
needed follow-up to BBVA's groundbreaking Additional Tier 1 bond
sold earlier this year. The offering was the first of its kind
to comply with CRD IV and is likely to provide a useful
benchmark for pricing.
The USD1.5bn perpetual deal priced at 9% in late April and
was trading at a yield of 9.6% on Monday, according to a senior
syndicate banker.
European banks have abstained from issuing Tier 1 capital
this year as talk of QE tapering sparked a global sell-off,
causing spreads to widen and yields to rise. Banks have also
struggled with a lack of clarity on the tax treatment of
Additional Tier 1 instruments.
Societe Generale will act as the global coordinator and
structuring adviser for the deal, while Citigroup, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are to arrange the fixed income
investor meetings in Europe and Asia in the week beginning 26th
August.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)