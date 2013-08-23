BUCHAREST Aug 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

ROMANIA SELLS 500 MLN LEI IN 5-YR T-BONDS

Romania sold a planned 500 million lei ($150.3 million) in five-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 4.74 percent, up from 4.23 percent at a previous Aug. 12 tender, central bank data showed.

TURKEY'S YILDIRIM INTERESTED IN ROMANIAN COPPER MINER-ECONMIN

Turkish industrial group Yildirim Holding has expressed an interest in investing in Romanian state-owned copper miner Cupru Min and insolvent petrochemicals plant Oltchim, the Bucharest economy ministry said on Thursday.

CENTRAL EUROPE SHELTERED FROM EMERGING MARKETS SELL-OFF

The currencies of emerging European countries such as Poland and Hungary have dodged the giant selloffs hitting other emerging markets, and their links to a steadily recovering euro zone are likely to keep them insulated.

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets were mostly firmer on Thursday, bucking falls in other emerging markets as business surveys in Europe indicated a pickup in economic growth.

SHALE GAS

Local authorities in Vaslui county have granted U.S. energy major Chevron a planning permit for a shale gas exploration well. Before it starts drilling, Chevron still needs other permits for that area. www.mediafax.ro

In July, Chevron won approval to drill exploration wells for shale gas in three areas in eastern Romania.

RAIFFEISEN

Romanian Raiffeisen Bank recorded a net profit of 60 million euros ($80.07 million) in the fist half of the year, up 20 percent from the same period of last year.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 6

NUCLEARELECTRICA

State-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica recorded a net profit of 213.2 million lei ($64.10 million) in the fist half of the year, from a 33.7 million lei loss in the same period of last year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 12