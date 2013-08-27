Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PZU Eastern Europe's No.1 insurer reported a 6-percent drop in second-quarter net earnings on Tuesday because of weak investment results, although the drop was smaller than expected. The state-controlled group said it would pay out an interim dividend of 1.73 billion zlotys ($547.4 million) this year, netting the government over 600 million zlotys as it tries to plug a gap in the state budget. ASSECO POLAND Eastern Europe's top software maker reported a less-than-expected 3.4 percent dip in second-quarter earnings. ENEA The state-controlled utility said it booked a 35-percent dip in its second-quarter net profit to 144 million zlotys, hit by lower sales and falling electricity prices. DEBT Poland will buy out its last T-bills by the end of August and does not expect any major outflows of foreign investors from the local bond market, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told daily Puls Biznesu. SHALE GAS Polish gas monopoly PGNiG may look for partners to co-finance drilling at its local shale-gas concessions, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. POLISH SUGAR Poland's top sugar producer, the state-controlled KSC, is again up for privatisation, but will not be sold via the Warsaw bourse, daily Rzeczpospolita said. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX