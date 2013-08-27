UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
LAGOS Aug 27 Dangote Group said it will borrow $3.3 bln to invest in a $9 billion oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and top oil producer.
The Nigerian group, which has interests ranging from cement to sugar and basic food processing to oil and gas, also said it was seeking an additional $2.25 billion from development funds for the project, into which it would put $3.5 billion of its own equity.
The loan would be signed with financiers on Sept. 4, it said in statement. Owner of Dangote Group, Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, announced plans for the refinery in April. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources