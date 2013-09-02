LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Mark Walsh will join Credit Suisse in
November as an managing director in the EMEA leveraged finance
and sponsors group, a spokesman for the bank confirmed on
Monday.
It emerged on Friday that Mark Walsh had left his role as
co-head of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance at
Morgan Stanley, and several market sources indicated that Walsh
would be joining his former employer Credit Suisse.
Walsh left Credit Suisse for Morgan Stanley in 2005.
Credit Suisse confirmed on Monday that Walsh is returning to
the bank after his eight year stint at Morgan Stanley, and he
will focus on the corporate leveraged finance sector.
Walsh will report to Mathew Cestar and Didier Denat, who are
co-heads of the EMEA leveraged finance and sponsors group.
Matt Naber, who was co-head of the European leveraged
finance and acquisition finance at Morgan Stanley along with
Walsh, will now become sole head of the group.
Market sources say that Walsh's departure will be a huge
blow for the US bank's European leveraged finance business,
particularly as it follows other high profile departures.
"Morgan Stanley has lost a lot of people in the engine room
of origination and syndicate over the last 6 months or so", said
one high yield banker.
Most notably, James Yu, a managing director in the leveraged
and acquisition finance team left the bank earlier this year. Yu
joined Swedish private equity firm EQT, and used to work closely
with Walsh.
Yu's departure did coincide with the hiring of Yannick
Perreve, however, a major coup for the bank. Morgan Stanley
poached Perreve from Citigroup, where he had worked for 16
years, as a managing director. Perreve also brought along
Emanuela Cisini as an executive director.