MILAN, Sept 2 Mandarin Capital is selling 7.57 percent of Italian packaging machinery firm IMA through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, a spokeswoman for the Chinese-Italian private equity fund said on Monday.

A trader with direct knowledge of the operation said the shares were being sold at a price of between 18.5 and 18.8 euros each.

Shares in IMA closed at 19.8 euros on Monday.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)