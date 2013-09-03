GENEVA, Sept 3 International air passenger traffic rose by a solid 5.1 percent in July against a year earlier but dropped by 1.1 percent from June after several months of unsustainably fast growth, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"Performance across all regions on international markets was positive in July. Middle Eastern carriers continue to experience the strongest rates of increase," the Geneva-based body said.

