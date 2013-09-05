LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - BAWAG PSK, rated Baa2 by Moody's at the senior level, has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential euro-denominated subordinated bond, according to one of the leads.

The Austrian bank will meet investors starting from Tuesday, September 10, with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan arranging the meetings. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)