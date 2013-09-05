By Oleg Vukmanovic
| LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Angola's new liquefied natural
gas (LNG) plant has pushed back the start of a 53-day
maintenance period to mid-September after engineers discovered
small gas leaks in onshore pipelines last month, sources linked
to the project said.
The $10 billion plant was initially due to shut on Aug. 18,
but the discovery of two leaking wells led site managers to
delay maintenance until the problem was traced and fixed, a site
engineer said.
The start-up of Angola's first LNG project, which converts
gas into a liquid form for export, suffered long delays as the
plant was beset by various technical problems, including a fire
in April that occurred just hours before production was to
begin.
The Chevron-operated project eventually shipped its
first LNG cargo to Brazil in June, 18 months behind schedule.
Maintenance has now been pushed back until Sept. 13, the
site engineer said, while a second engineer at the plant
confirmed that maintenance was scheduled to start in
mid-September.
"It will be 53 days from production to production after the
plant shuts ... the maintenance is there to replace the
strainers and remove limescale and conduct a performance
acceptance test," the first source said.
Officials at Angola LNG could not be reached to comment.
As part of maintenance, engineering firm Bechtel must ensure
that the plant passes a performance test, hitting certain
milestones such as running close to its maximum capacity.
Angola LNG has so far exported three cargoes on tankers to
Brazil, China and Japan, in that order, and traders were
expecting a fourth and possibly fifth shipment from the plant
prior to shutdown.
It is not clear whether there is enough LNG in its storage
tanks to allow a fourth cargo to be loaded.
"Only if they produced more than expected, could they load
another cargo. They have to keep some LNG in the tank to keep it
cold during the shutdown period," the first source said.
Chevron holds a 36.4 percent stake in the project and Angola
state oil company Sonangol 22.8 percent, while Total,
BP and ENI each hold 13.6 percent.