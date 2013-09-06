BUCHAREST, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
ENERGY DATA
The National Statistics Board will release energy resources
data for July at 0700 GMT.
REUTERS POLL
Annual inflation is forecast to slow to 3.8 percent on the
year in August from July's 4.4 percent and the central bank is
seen cutting interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low
of 4.25 percent at its Sept. 30 rate-setting meeting, a Reuters
poll showed.
GOLD MINE HOPES TO GET APPROVAL
Rosia Montana Gold Corporation believes Romania's parliament
will vote in favour of the company's plan to open Europe's
biggest open-cast gold mine in a small Carpathian town despite
ongoing street protests against the project, its director said.
EGYPT TENDER
Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for
Supply Commodities, issued its fourth international wheat tender
in less than two weeks on Thursday, seeking to buy an
unspecified amount from global suppliers for shipment Nov. 1-10.
It has bought only Black Sea region wheat since returning
to the international market in July following a 4-1/2 month
absence. In its last international tender, on Sept. 4, Egypt
bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat for shipment
Oct. 21-31. GASC has purchased 830,000 tonnes of
wheat on the international market since last Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS
Warsaw stocks fell up to 6 percent on Thursday, setting them
up for the biggest daily drop in two years, and Polish bond
yields rose in the wake of the government's pension system
overhaul.
For a schedule of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.