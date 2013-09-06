LONDON, Sept 6 German 10-year yields held at
their highest levels in 1-1/2 years on Friday before a U.S. jobs
report that could cement the view that the Federal Reserve will
decide to start trimming its bond purchases this month.
The yields rose above 2 percent for the first time since
March 2012 on Thursday as an improving economic outlook pummeled
top-rated global bonds as the European Central Bank signalled no
imminent action to curb rising money market rates.
Core bonds were expected to remain under selling pressure
with the U.S. non-farm payrolls report at 1230 GMT seen capping
a week of forecast-beating data which could prompt the Fed to
start tapering stimulus after its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.
The world's biggest economy is expected to have added
180,000 non-farm jobs last month, keeping the unemployment rate
steady at 7.4 percent.
"If the payrolls report is strong it could get very messy
again. Presumably consensus has moved up after yesterday's data
so maybe the risk is it comes below and we get a bit of a lift
going into the weekend but the tone is pretty bearish," a trader
said.
German 10-year yields were last at 2.04
percent, unchanged from late Thursday. The Bund future
was 2 ticks up at 138.61, with the market pausing for breath
after the contract fell more than a full point the previous day.
Some in the market had been looking to the ECB's policy
meeting on Thursday for an indication of imminent action to back
up the central bank's verbal efforts to counter upward pressure
on money market rates from the Fed's policy shift.
Bond markets shrugged off ECB President Mario Draghi's
affirmation that the bank would keep monetary policy
accommodative for a long time. He also said risks to the economy
remained to the downside.
"The ECB President did strike a dovish tone, but did not go
far enough, and ultimately failed to dampen rate hike
expectations," ING strategists said in a note.
ITALIAN TENSIONS
Bunds were seen getting scant benefit from intensifying
political tensions in Italy. An ally of Silvio Berlusconi said
the former premier had prepared a message that could announce a
decision to bring down the country's ruling coalition if
lawmakers voted to boot him out of the Senate.
Berlusconi has raised the stakes for Prime Minister Enrico
Letta's government ahead of a meeting on Monday of a special
Senate committee that will vote on whether to strip him of his
parliamentary seat after a conviction for tax fraud.
Italian 10-year yields were up 5 bps on the
day at 4.57 percent with Spanish equivalents up 4 bps at 4.65
percent.
The yield gap between Spanish and Italian 10-year bonds
shrank to its tightest in 1-1/2 years at 2 bps last week due to
the risk that a vote on whether to expel Berlusconi could bring
down the government in Rome.
It has widened again slightly this week as the market
absorbed supply from Spain but analysts expect it to tighten
into the coming week.